Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €455.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €455.00 ($529.07) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KER. Kepler Capital Markets set a €700.00 ($813.95) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €590.00 ($686.05) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €560.00 ($651.16) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group set a €589.00 ($684.88) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €525.00 ($610.47) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €556.36 ($646.93).

Shares of KER stock opened at €451.35 ($524.83) on Wednesday. Kering has a 12 month low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 12 month high of €417.40 ($485.35). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €456.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €521.87.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

