Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €535.00 by Morgan Stanley

Kering (EPA:KER) has been assigned a €535.00 ($622.09) price target by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KER. Jefferies Financial Group set a €600.00 ($697.67) price target on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America set a €635.00 ($738.37) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €525.00 ($610.47) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €455.00 ($529.07) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €490.00 ($569.77) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €556.36 ($646.93).

EPA KER opened at €451.35 ($524.83) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €456.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €521.87. Kering has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($485.35).

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

