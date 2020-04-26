Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Trading 14.2% Higher

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) traded up 14.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.44 and last traded at $6.37, 213,959 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average session volume of 326,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.68.

The stock has a market cap of $301.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 6.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.72.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $25.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.73 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 73.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners LP will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Ravnaas acquired 39,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $186,708.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 593,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,398.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $11,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 108,165 shares of company stock worth $481,967. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRP. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 214,566 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 109,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $913,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 193,336 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 52,894 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,007 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 45,481 shares during the period. 23.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

