Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,300,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 13,665.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 747,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after buying an additional 742,294 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,194,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,717,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,292,000 after purchasing an additional 444,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 513,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,653,000 after purchasing an additional 383,215 shares in the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock opened at $141.66 on Friday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $149.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.70. The firm has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.70.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

