Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Trading Up 4.7%

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG) was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, approximately 68,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 98,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.25. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.36.

About Klondike Gold (CVE:KG)

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It focuses on the exploration and development of its Yukon gold projects located in Dawson City covering a 553 square kilometers of hard rock and 20 square kilometers of placer claims, including McKinnon Creek.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Klondike Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klondike Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.