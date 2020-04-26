Labrador Technologies (CVE:LTX) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.01

Shares of Labrador Technologies, Inc. (CVE:LTX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 2151050 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$534,360.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.01.

Labrador Technologies Company Profile (CVE:LTX)

Labrador Technologies Inc engages in the software development business. The company provides map-based solutions for industries seeking a visual interpretation of financial reporting. Its products include eTriever, a Web-based generic data browser and query tool; and wellTriever, a map-based data retriever and visualizer for oil and gas industry, as well as Cannaverse lifestyle app for the cannabis industry.

