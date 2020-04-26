Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) by 173.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,946 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.15% of Outlook Therapeutics worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 436,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 47,619 shares during the period. 4.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.55.

OTLK stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.