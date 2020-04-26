Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $26,000 Stock Holdings in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $27,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABM has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair raised ABM Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Maxim Group downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABM Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

ABM stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.97. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.79 and a 52-week high of $42.67.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

