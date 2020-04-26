Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) by 90.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,545 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFFB opened at $6.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.24.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Kentucky First Federal Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Profile

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

