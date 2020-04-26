Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stake in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 11,163 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,611,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,374,000 after buying an additional 66,985 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the third quarter worth $202,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CL King started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lancaster Colony currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Shares of LANC opened at $135.49 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 12-month low of $114.55 and a 12-month high of $166.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.63.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $355.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.51 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

