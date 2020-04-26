Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 539 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in RealPage were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in RealPage by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in RealPage during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in RealPage by 465.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RealPage in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of RealPage during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,460 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $145,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 172,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,201,487.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 50,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $2,663,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,250,264.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,464 shares of company stock valued at $25,155,959 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

RP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of RealPage in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of RealPage in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on RealPage from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. RealPage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Shares of RP stock opened at $60.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. RealPage Inc has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $65.92. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.84.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. RealPage had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $254.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that RealPage Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

