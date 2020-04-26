Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Makes New $28,000 Investment in Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOOP. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 462,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 55,723 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in Loop Industries by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Loop Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOOP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Loop Industries in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub cut Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Loop Industries stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. Loop Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $18.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70.

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

