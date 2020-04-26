Langley Steinert Sells 924 Shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $18,489.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,817,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,363,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 14th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $241,080.48.

On Thursday, April 9th, Langley Steinert sold 4,412 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $88,460.60.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $241,920.90.

On Friday, March 13th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $244,081.98.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $246,603.24.

On Monday, March 9th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $247,563.72.

On Friday, March 6th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $270,735.30.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $294,627.24.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Langley Steinert sold 24,010 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $661,235.40.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Langley Steinert sold 24,010 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $823,543.00.

CarGurus stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 54.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.07. CarGurus Inc has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $42.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $158.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.80 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 7.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CarGurus from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on CarGurus from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark reduced their price target on CarGurus from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CARG. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 900.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

