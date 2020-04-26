Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) Shares Up 10.8%

Largo Resources Ltd (TSE:LGO)’s share price shot up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.92, 259,804 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 326,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $460.26 million and a P/E ratio of -13.14.

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$34.12 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Largo Resources Ltd will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Largo Resources Company Profile (TSE:LGO)

Largo Resources Ltd., a natural resource development and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. The company primarily explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, molybdenum, chromite, palladium, and platinum group metals.

