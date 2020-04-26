Liberty Health Sciences (OTCMKTS:LHSIF) Trading 0.3% Higher

Liberty Health Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:LHSIF) traded up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.30, 640,756 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 869,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.41.

Liberty Health Sciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LHSIF)

Liberty Health Sciences Inc engages in the production and distribution of medical cannabis primarily in the State of Florida. It has a strategic partnership with Veterans Cannabis Project to support various research projects focused on the treatment of service related trauma with cannabis derived products; and partnership with AdaViv Inc to enhance production of cannabis.

