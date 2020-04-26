Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Trading Up 13.7%

Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ:LTBR)’s stock price was up 13.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.18 and last traded at $3.98, approximately 220,751 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 687% from the average daily volume of 28,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.42.

Get Lightbridge alerts:

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The energy company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter.

About Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR)

Lightbridge Corporation operates as a nuclear fuel technology company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Technology and Consulting. It offers all-metal fuel for operating and new build reactors; all-uranium seed and blanket fuel for existing plants and new build reactors; and thorium-based seed and blanket fuel for existing and new build reactors.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Lightbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.