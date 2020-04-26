Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.25 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.25% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Liquidity Services, Inc. employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. The company operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. Their superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 10,000 clients worldwide. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Liquidity Services stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.46. Liquidity Services has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $8.34.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.12 million. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Liquidity Services will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Liquidity Services news, CEO William P. Angrick III bought 58,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $236,349.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III bought 20,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $86,189.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 508,199 shares of company stock worth $2,152,263 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 903,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 85,137 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

