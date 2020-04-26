Long Blockchain (OTCMKTS:LBCC) Trading Up 18.7%

Shares of Long Blockchain Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBCC) were up 18.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14, approximately 29,393 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 25,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15.

About Long Blockchain (OTCMKTS:LBCC)

Long Blockchain Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces and distributes iced tea in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink iced tea under the Long Island Iced Tea brand. It also provides lemonade under the The Original Long Island brand name. In addition, the company focuses on developing and investing in blockchain technology solutions.

