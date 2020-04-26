Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

LBC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Luther Burbank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised Luther Burbank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

LBC stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $543.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.74. Luther Burbank has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $33.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Luther Burbank will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Luther Burbank by 212.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Luther Burbank during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Luther Burbank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Luther Burbank by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 22.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

