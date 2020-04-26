Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 193,088 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 155.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,088 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $6,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSCC. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,068,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,729,000 after buying an additional 30,577 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $33,195,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,866,000 after buying an additional 39,635 shares in the last quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,249,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,892,000 after purchasing an additional 574,684 shares in the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSCC opened at $19.69 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.12.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $100.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.07 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Benchmark started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 90,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $1,876,941.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,317.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

