Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 3,378 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,046,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $127,463,000 after acquiring an additional 43,956 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,585,000 after acquiring an additional 36,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $7,837,794.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares in the company, valued at $55,073,855.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $152.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.73.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $100.34 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $139.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.58.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

