Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,611 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Atlantica Yield worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Yield in the first quarter worth about $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Atlantica Yield by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Atlantica Yield by 335.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 140,086 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Atlantica Yield in the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Atlantica Yield in the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Atlantica Yield from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlantica Yield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

NASDAQ AY opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average is $25.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.80. Atlantica Yield PLC has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $213.29 million during the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 3.75%. Equities analysts expect that Atlantica Yield PLC will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

