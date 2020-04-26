Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 82.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,369 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $71.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.57 and a 200-day moving average of $69.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

In related news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $5,100,120.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,353,311.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $304,063.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 259,857 shares of company stock worth $19,379,870. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

