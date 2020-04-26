Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $4.55 Million Stock Position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,969 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,083,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,903 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,818,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,734,000 after purchasing an additional 188,708 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,566,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,751 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,492,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,399 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,879,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,012,000 after purchasing an additional 980,201 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $25.20.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $3,384,163.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $231,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

