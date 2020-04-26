Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $4.66 Million Stock Position in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,124 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Anaplan worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 9.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,614,000 after buying an additional 87,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the third quarter worth about $320,000. 77.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLAN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Anaplan from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Anaplan from $75.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Anaplan from $74.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.85.

PLAN stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. Anaplan Inc has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $63.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.65 and its 200-day moving average is $48.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.75% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Anaplan Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 3,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $137,768.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,150,027.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rob Ward sold 126,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $5,670,011.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,967 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,358.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 323,073 shares of company stock worth $12,988,152. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

