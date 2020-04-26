Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $5.78 Million Stock Holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,416 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $5,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in TD Ameritrade by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in TD Ameritrade by 1,938.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in TD Ameritrade by 1,264.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in TD Ameritrade by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in TD Ameritrade by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMTD opened at $36.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.21. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.02%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMTD. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TD Ameritrade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.08.

TD Ameritrade Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD).

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.