Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,507 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

NYSE:MO opened at $39.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.75, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.32. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $54.99.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

