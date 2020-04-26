Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,192 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. AXA lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 50,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,129,000 after acquiring an additional 22,605 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $1,297,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.6% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $30,779.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,615,651.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $25,386.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,876 shares of company stock worth $278,324. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MAA opened at $106.43 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $148.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.34.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.07%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $149.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.10.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

