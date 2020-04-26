Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 14,519 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 606,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,519 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $5,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 368,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NLY. Bank of America upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $10.50.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 57.11%. The business had revenue of $454.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.89%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

