Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 57,876 Shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,293 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,876 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $5,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded Summit Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Loop Capital downgraded Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Summit Materials from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.73.

SUM stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. Summit Materials Inc has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.68.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $556.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.40 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

