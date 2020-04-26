Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,362 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,884,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,301 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,504,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,132,000 after acquiring an additional 13,616,097 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,188,000 after buying an additional 514,820 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Corteva by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,249,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,851,000 after buying an additional 919,616 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Corteva by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,818,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,568,000 after buying an additional 2,646,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

CTVA stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. Corteva has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.85.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bernstein Bank upgraded Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.28.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

