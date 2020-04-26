Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 300 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $5,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Incyte by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Incyte by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 14,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Incyte by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 17,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Incyte by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $103.48 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $104.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.80 and a 200-day moving average of $81.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Incyte had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,329 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $166,383.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,132 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,430.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Trower sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $114,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,129 shares of company stock valued at $3,143,044 in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. BidaskClub raised Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Incyte from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

