Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 35,872 Shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,910 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,872 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of Washington Federal worth $5,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Washington Federal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 546.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Washington Federal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Management bought a new stake in Washington Federal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $24.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average is $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. Washington Federal Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $38.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Washington Federal had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $133.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Cory D. Stewart bought 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,028.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,631.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Tabbutt bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.72 per share, for a total transaction of $385,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,039.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WAFD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

