Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 63,887 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,887 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 436.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra lowered shares of MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.91.

In other news, insider Atif Rafiq acquired 9,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $150,614.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,095.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory M. Spierkel acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $73,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 834,832 shares of company stock worth $10,178,535 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $13.94 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average is $26.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 2.02.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.