Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 7,140 Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,140 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $6,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EDU shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.90.

NYSE EDU opened at $110.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.38 and its 200 day moving average is $122.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 12 month low of $80.18 and a 12 month high of $142.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.33.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $923.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

