Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $90.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.33. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $56.82 and a 12-month high of $121.21.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.13). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDGL shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.17.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

