Magellan Gold (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Trading Up 14.3%

Magellan Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:MAGE)’s share price was up 14.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.40, approximately 2,883 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01.

About Magellan Gold (OTCMKTS:MAGE)

Magellan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in Arizona, California, Nevada, and Mexico. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds an interest in the Silver District project area that consists of 87 unpatented lode mining claims, 6 patented lode claims, an Arizona State Exploration Permit of 334.85 acres, and 23 unpatented mill site claims covering an area of approximately 2,000 acres located north of Yuma in southwest Arizona.

