Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $0.50

Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ:MARA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.57, but opened at $0.50. Marathon Patent Group shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 29,066 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.41.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative return on equity of 127.68% and a negative net margin of 296.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter.

About Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group, Inc is an IP licensing and commercialization company. It acquires and manages IP rights from a variety of sources, including large and small corporations, universities and other IP owners. Marathon Patent Group was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

