Marimed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Marimed Inc (OTCMKTS:MRMD) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.16, approximately 1,114,808 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 941,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52.

Get Marimed alerts:

Marimed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.19 million during the quarter.

About Marimed (OTCMKTS:MRMD)

MariMed Inc provides consulting services for the design, development, operation, funding, and optimization of medical cannabis cultivation, production, and dispensary facilities. The company also develops and manages facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of legal cannabis and cannabis-infused products under the Kalm Fusion brand name.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Marimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.