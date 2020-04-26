MC Mining (LON:MCM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

MC Mining (LON:MCM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:MCM opened at GBX 8.50 ($0.11) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.49, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.34. MC Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 8 ($0.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 49 ($0.64). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 23.46. The company has a market cap of $11.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32.

MC Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of metallurgical and thermal coal projects in South Africa. The company's principal projects include the Makhado hard coking and thermal coal project located to the southwest of Musina; and the Vele Colliery semi soft coking and thermal coal mine located to the west of Musina in the Limpopo province.

