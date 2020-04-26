Medical Properties Trust, Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Medical Properties Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.35 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

MPW has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.79.

MPW stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.22. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.