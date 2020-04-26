Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) Stake Lessened by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,105,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 166,103 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.54% of Meet Group worth $5,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MEET. State Street Corp boosted its position in Meet Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,504,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 49,407 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meet Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Meet Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Meet Group by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Meet Group by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 216,658 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meet Group alerts:

Shares of Meet Group stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. Meet Group Inc has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.75 million, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.33.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Meet Group had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meet Group Inc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MEET shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price target on shares of Meet Group in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Roth Capital cut Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.50 to $6.30 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Meet Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Meet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.74.

In other Meet Group news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 2,264,423 shares of Meet Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $14,016,778.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Frederic Beckley sold 45,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $315,427.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 239,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,474,380 shares of company stock worth $27,385,635. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meet Group Profile

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET).

Receive News & Ratings for Meet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.