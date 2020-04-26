Memex (CVE:OEE) Shares Down 25%

Shares of Memex Inc (CVE:OEE) dropped 25% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, approximately 239,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 293,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market cap of $2.68 million and a P/E ratio of -2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 624.11.

Memex Company Profile (CVE:OEE)

Memex Inc develops, commercializes, and manufactures a suite of products for the discrete manufacturing and aerospace sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company primarily offers MERLIN, a software-driven industrial Internet of Things communications platform that provides manufacturing analytics in real time comprising overall equipment effectiveness.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Memex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Memex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.