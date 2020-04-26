Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) Shares Gap Up to $1.45

Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.52, but opened at $1.45. Menlo Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 682,094 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MNLO shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Menlo Therapeutics from $8.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Menlo Therapeutics from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Menlo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Get Menlo Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $34.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.21.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Analysts expect that Menlo Therapeutics Inc will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 20,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Menlo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNLO)

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Menlo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Menlo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.