Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Gap Up to $0.25

Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.25. Microvision shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 104,662 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum downgraded Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Microvision in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.92.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.58. The company has a market cap of $32.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.66.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microvision, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Microvision stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,018,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 560,783 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned 2.32% of Microvision worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

About Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

