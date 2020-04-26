Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,841 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.29% of Miller Industries worth $5,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Miller Industries by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Miller Industries by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Miller Industries by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Miller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Miller Industries stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. Miller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $311.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.11.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $203.14 million for the quarter.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

See Also: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.