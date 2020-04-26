Mkango Resources (CVE:MKA) Stock Price Down 100%

Mkango Resources Ltd (CVE:MKA)’s stock price traded down 100% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 1,363 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 46,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$747,867.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 45.76 and a current ratio of 45.93.

Mkango Resources Company Profile (CVE:MKA)

Mkango Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Lancaster Exploration Limited, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, niobium, tantalum, zircon, nickel, and cobalt ores. The company's principal project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license, which covers an area of 849.1 square kilometers located in southeast Malawi.

