Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCRI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

MCRI opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.43. The firm has a market cap of $472.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.44. Monarch Casino & Resort has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.45 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 9.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, President Bob Farahi purchased 5,000 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.11 per share, for a total transaction of $100,550.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 398,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,009,109.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 136,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 69,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 35,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

