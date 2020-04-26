Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRCC shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Monroe Capital from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Monroe Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

Shares of MRCC stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. Monroe Capital has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $156.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 11.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monroe Capital will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.73%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 98.59%.

In other Monroe Capital news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele purchased 8,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $34,809.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,129.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Daniel Peck purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $33,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 41,095 shares of company stock valued at $327,437 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

