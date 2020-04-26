Morgan Stanley Increases Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target to $17.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WMB. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Williams Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Williams Companies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Williams Companies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.98.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $29.06. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.62%.

In related news, Director Michael A. Creel purchased 25,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $478,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,567.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Spence acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,107.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 220.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 29,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 20,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 20.6% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 72,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.